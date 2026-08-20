NYC sanitation workers report increase in needle sticks, says DSNY

New York City sanitation workers say their job has been pricklier than usual after the Department of Sanitation reported an increase in needle stick injuries.

According to DSNY, as of Aug. 10, there have been 49 sanitation workers injured by needle sticks in 2026, compared to 46 in 2025 and only 18 in 2020.

"It makes our jobs a lot harder and a lot more dangerous," sanitation worker Jason Leavy said. "We don't know what's in these bags when we're picking them up day-to-day, and we just want to go home the same way that we came in."

Doctors say it may be in part due to an increase in Americans using injectable medication, such as GLP-1s for weight loss.

While DSNY says it cannot confirm exactly what kind of needles caused these injuries, healthcare professionals say injectable medication is becoming more common, including for in vitro fertilization treatment, EpiPens and insulin shots.

"Whenever we puncture the skin, there's also a risk of bacteria that normally live on the skin and don't cause any issues to travel inside that puncture wound and cause a localized infection," Dr. Valeria Grijalva, with Mount Sinai Health, said.

In a new PSA, DSNY is reminding residents of how to properly dispose of needles. Patients should put any items in a leak-proof, puncture-resistant container, such as a laundry detergent bottle. Then, be sure it is sealed, labeled as "SHARP," and placed it in trash.

DSNY also says it is taking steps to increase the fine for improper disposal of needles from $100 to $250.

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