NYC starts new trash bin rules for residential buildings. Here's what landlords need to know.

New trash rules take effect for NYC residential buildings

New trash rules take effect for NYC residential buildings

New trash rules take effect for NYC residential buildings

NEW YORK -- New York City's war on rats is entering its next phase Tuesday, with new trash bin rules for residents.

Starting Nov. 12, residential buildings with one to nine units will be required to use bins to place their trash out on the curb.

A warning period will be in effect until Jan. 2, 2025. After that, property owners face a $50 fine.

The Department of Sanitation is expected to roll out more changes for larger residential buildings next spring.

What are the new trash bin requirements?

Bins must be 55 gallons, or less, with a secure lid, according to the Sanitation Department.

If your building does not have a bin, you can buy one from the city online here or by calling 1-855-NYC-BINS. Sanitation officials say the bins are exclusively available for property owners and building managers, and will only be delivered to addresses within the five boroughs.

Orders placed before Oct. 1 will be delivered by Nov. 12. Orders placed after that will be delivered on a rolling basis.

35-Gallon Bin: Ideal for single-family homes. Can hold up to 3 kitchen trash bags.

Ideal for single-family homes. Can hold up to 3 kitchen trash bags. 45-Gallon Bin: Recommended for multiple residential units. Can hold up to 4 kitchen trash bags.

If you already have a bin that meets these requirements, you can continue to use it until June 2026, when all buildings will switch to the official bin.

How much do the official trash bins cost?

The Sanitation Department says the official bins are rat resistant, easy to use for sanitation workers and compatible with collection trucks.

They also say the cost is significantly less than bins of similar sizes at retail stores, and they come with a 10-year warranty.

The 35 gallon bin costs $45.88 before taxes and fees, and the 45 gallon option costs $53.01.

To dispose of your old bins, place them upside down with a note on recycling day. If your new bins are stolen, file a report with the NYPD.

What about compost and recycling?

Similar bins can be purchased for compost and recycling but they are not required.

Curbside composting is now available across the five boroughs, and residents and businesses are required to recycle.

Find your collection schedule and more details about these changes here.