NYC's new video promoting its official trash bins has its tongue firmly in its cheek. See it.

NEW YORK - New York City has unveiled a tongue-in-cheek commercial for its new official trash bins.

It's all part of the city's effort to eliminate the ubiquitous piles of trash bags New Yorkers are accustomed to seeing strewn about the city's streets. The city produces roughly 14 billion pounds of trash each year, and to fight the rats that feast on all that trash, the city has been implementing a containerization plan.

A month ago, New York City debuted its first-ever official trash bin, which are designed to work with sanitation vehicles. As of Nov. 12, all residential buildings with up to nine units in them will be required to put trash in containers. Once that is implemented, officials say 70% of all the trash in New York City will be containerized.

"Are you tired of... seeing garbage juice oozing its way down the sidewalk?"

Now, the city is promoting the new bins with a lighthearted video posted on social media, starring Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and featuring a guest appearance by Mayor Eric Adams.

"Are you tired of huge piles of trash on the street? Of rats treating our neighborhoods like five star restaurant? Of seeing garbage juice oozing its way down the sidewalk?" Tisch says in the commercial.

The official bins have wheels and a latching lid and are available for purchase online.

The trash and recycling bins come in two sizes:

35 gallons, which costs $45.88

45 gallons, which costs $53.01

A 21 gallon compost bin costs $43.47.