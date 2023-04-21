New York City Rent Guidelines Board suggests nearly 16% hikes for 2-year leases at rent-stabilized apartments

Shocking new report reveals just how high NYC rent really is

Shocking new report reveals just how high NYC rent really is

Shocking new report reveals just how high NYC rent really is

NEW YORK -- The Rent Guidelines Board is suggesting double-digit hikes for some of New York City's rent-stabilized apartments.

At a meeting Thursday, the panel appointed by the mayor suggested 8.25% increases for one-year leases and nearly 16% hikes for two-year leases.

The staggering numbers are based on rising operating costs, revenues and inflation.

The board says expenses for buildings with stabilized units have increased by more than 8% in the past year.