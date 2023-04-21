Watch CBS News
New York City Rent Guidelines Board suggests nearly 16% hikes for 2-year leases at rent-stabilized apartments

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Rent Guidelines Board is suggesting double-digit hikes for some of New York City's rent-stabilized apartments.

At a meeting Thursday, the panel appointed by the mayor suggested 8.25% increases for one-year leases and nearly 16% hikes for two-year leases.

The staggering numbers are based on rising operating costs, revenues and inflation.

The board says expenses for buildings with stabilized units have increased by more than 8% in the past year.

