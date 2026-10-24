NYC Race for the Cure brings survivors, supporters together in fight against breast cancer

Thousands of people gathered in Lower Manhattan on Saturday for the New York City Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, raising awareness and money to support breast cancer research while celebrating survivors and honoring loved ones.

The crowd stretched for blocks as participants made their way across the Brooklyn Bridge.

An estimated 321,910 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year. For many families at the race, those numbers represent loved ones, survivors and ongoing battles, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

For many, the annual event is deeply personal.

"It's so important because unfortunately this is a disease that has not been cured yet," one participant said. "We fight, we do everything that we can to help survivors."

Another attendee said her family has participated in the event for decades.

"I know this walk is important. It's important for my family and we've been doing this, like I said, for over 27 years with our family members," she said.

Participants said a diagnosis affects far more than the patient.

"Everyone in the family feels it," one woman said. "It's really scary because it comes out of nowhere and you don't know. And it's really hard to deal with, but we got through it."

Among those participating were CBS News New York's Jessica Moore, Allison Hall of Inside Edition and Sarah Burke, vice president of news at CBS News New York.

"Because I was fortunate to be diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer, I had the gift of early detection and I was able to make really proactive decisions both for my treatment and for my future, and I am so grateful for that," Hall said.

Burke offered words of encouragement to those facing a new diagnosis.

"Take a deep breath. This is the scariest part of the journey," Burke said. "And surround yourself with strong people. You have a lot of support out there."

"You are not alone," she added.