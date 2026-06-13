NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade steps off Sunday. Find road closures and more to know about the celebration.

The 2026 Puerto Rican Day Parade steps off in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, amid a busy weekend in the city.

It is the 69th year for the annual event, which organizers say is one of the largest cultural celebrations in the United States.

When and where is the Puerto Rican Day Parade?

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Fifth Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The route spans 35 city blocks, heading north on Fifth Avenue to 79th Street.

Puerto Rican Day Parade grand marshals, theme

This year's grand marshal is five-time Latin Grammy Award winning singer Daddy Yankee.

The parade also has a king and queen.

This year's queen is TV host and actress Dayanara Torres, who was also named Miss Universe in 1993.

Actor and musician Anthony Ramos is this year's king. Ramos originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton," and has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, who is retiring, and musician Charlie Sepulveda will receive lifetime achievement awards.

The theme for the 2026 Puerto Rican Day Parade is "Somos Más Que 100 x 35." Organizers say it is "a powerful expression of pride that speaks to the island's impact far beyond its geographic size" that Bad Bunny referenced when he won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Puerto Rican Day Parade forecast

Sunshine and low humidity will be in place to begin Sunday before higher humidity and more clouds move in for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

CBS News New York

Later in the day, there could be isolated showers and storms, but that threat is not expected until between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Puerto Rican Day Parade road closures

The New York City Department of Transportation announced the following street closures for Sunday: