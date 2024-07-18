NYC Council member accused of biting NYPD official at Brooklyn protest speaks out

NEW YORK – Protesters returned to the site of a future homeless shelter in Brooklyn for the second day in a row Thursday.

During Wednesday's protests, a New York City Council member was arrested for assault after police said she bit a deputy chief during a struggle.

The protest on 86th Street stemmed from residents opposing the construction of a shelter for adult men – a first in the neighborhood, according to city officials. Protesters, however, believe it's too close to schools, day cares and a nearby train station.

NYC Council member accused of biting NYPD official says she was protecting senior citizen

Councilmember Susan Zhuang said she was protecting a senior citizen who was under a barricade during Wednesday's protest when she alleges police used excessive force and a scuffle ensued.

"I tried to help her and was approached from behind. Then two police officers handcuffed me, each hand, and the one police officer pulled my hair. Another officer grabbed my neck ... I struggled. I never imagined," she said.

The council member, said to be a longtime supporter of the New York City Police Department, doesn't believe she should have been arrested.

"Mistreatment of citizens by any officer is wrong. The misuse of enforcement is wrong. The act of physical violence against innocents, violence, citizens, are wrong," Zhuang said.

Zhuang thanked the community for their support and said she will continue fighting to prevent the shelter from being erected.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams acknowledged Zhuang is new to the City Council, and said she understands the passion that stems from working for your community and constituents, but there's a way to go about it.

"Violence is completely unacceptable, and respect for our city workers doing their jobs, it's just not negotiable," she said.

The NYPD released photos of the moment Zhuang allegedly opened her mouth to bite the deputy police chief, and the scar left behind.

Adams said discipline within the City Council is yet to be determined; they will respect the legal process and then proceed.

Meanwhile, people in the neighborhood said they will continue to protest until their voices are heard.