Mamdani administration releases NYC's 1st Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan and True Cost of Living reports

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration released New York City's first Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan and True Cost of Living Measure.

The reports were mandated by voter referendums in 2022.

The Mamdani administration says the two reports "make clear that New York City's affordability crisis is deeply tied to its history of racial inequity," and cited "patterns of disinvestment, exclusion from homeownership, unequal access to health care" and more as factors.

"This Preliminary Racial Equity Plan is the first step in developing a whole-of-government approach to tackling that reality. It is a plan that lays out these first steps to solve decades of neglect and discrimination, and it places the work of 45 city agencies within a singular framework," Mamdani said.

"Inequity has been embedded in the foundation of our city and nation since their inception; dismantling it requires a collective effort," said NYC Chief Equity Officer and NYC Mayor's Office of Equity & Racial Justice Commissioner Afua Atta-Mensah.

Goals of the the Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan include advancing pay equity, anti-racism training for city government staff and improving data collection across various demographics.

The TCOL report found 62% of New Yorkers don't make enough to cover their basic living expenses. The report found the median annual costs for a family with children are $159,197, but median resources are $124,007, meaning there's a greater than $35,000 gap.

The reports come at a time when the Trump Administration is trying to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion practices in federal government.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon responded to the reports on social media.

"Sounds fishy/illegal. Will review!" she wrote.