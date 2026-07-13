NYC launching first-ever "Parents' Night Out," where parents can drop off kids for supervised activities for free

It's a first for the city that never sleeps.

New York City parents and caregivers will be eligible to drop their kids at one-night, free drop-off program at certain New York City parks. The idea is to enable those parents and caregivers to have a night off.

The program is called Parents' Night Out, and it will take place on Sunday, Aug. 16.

About Parents' Night Out in NYC

While the program is free, pre-registration is required. Walk-ins will not be permitted. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration will be available online for a week starting today until Monday, July 20.

The drop-off locations for the kids will be at the following recreation centers across the five boroughs:

Brooklyn:

Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center, 3105 Farragut Place, Brooklyn, NY 11210

Manhattan:

Highbridge Recreation Center, 2301 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10033

Queens:

Al Oerter Recreation Center, 131-40 Fowler Avenue, Flushing, NY 11355

The Bronx:

Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452

Staten Island:

Greenbelt Recreation Center, 501 Brielle Avenue (across from Sea View Hospital), 501 Brielle Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314

Participants who register will receive more information via email, including a waiver that will have to be filled out by July 31 and a free New York City Parks Recreation Center membership for each child that has to be filled out by the night out on Aug. 16.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura announced the program Monday.

"A few hours to yourself can feel like a luxury"

While the kids spend the evening participating in supervised activities, the parents will be able to take a few hours for themselves to recharge, run errands, have a date night, and so on.

"Every parent knows that a few hours to yourself can feel like a luxury," Mamdani said. "It shouldn't be. That's why we're launching New York City's first-ever Parents' Night Out, so that parents can get a little time on their own to catch a movie, run errands or go on a date without worrying about who will take care of the kids — or how much it will cost."

"Parents and caregivers spend so much of their time taking care of everyone else, and they deserve an opportunity to recharge," Shimamura said. "Our first-ever Parents' Night Out is about making sure our administration is working for New Yorkers by providing a free, safe and fun experience for children while giving families a few hours to themselves."

"Making New York City more affordable isn't just about lowering costs, it's about giving people back their time. This administration is committed to making it easier to raise a family in the greatest city in the world," Mamdani said.