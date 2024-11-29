NYC restaurants must remove their outdoor dining sheds today

NYC restaurants must take down outdoor dining sheds for season

NYC restaurants must take down outdoor dining sheds for season

NYC restaurants must take down outdoor dining sheds for season

NEW YORK -- Outdoor dining sheds across New York City must come down today as the new Dining Out NYC rules for restaurants take effect.

On Black Friday, the clock is ticking on restaurant owners to remove their outdoor dining setups, which have been a common sight in all five boroughs for years now.

Otherwise, they face fines of up to $1,000 per violation.

Dining Out NYC allows outdoor dining structures from April-November

An outdoor dining shed at First Avenue in Manhattan on March 6, 2024. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Restaurants must now apply for an outdoor dining permit and abide by strict rules, which include ensuring the structures are easy to assemble and remove.

Under the city's new law, dining structures are permitted between April 1 and November 29 only. Outdoor sidewalk cafes, however, can still operate year-round

Some New Yorkers said the dining sheds were a nuisance, attracted rats, cluttered sidewalks and took away valuable parking spaces.

Some restaurant owners said the structures, which went up during the COVID pandemic, were (and still are) a vital lifeline to bolster seating and bring in more revenue.

The New York City Department of Transportation is overseeing the rollout of the new outdoor dining program. So far, the department has received about 3,000 applications.