New York City finalizes guidelines for Dining Out NYC, nation's largest permanent outdoor dining program

NEW YORK -- Outdoor dining in New York City is here to stay after Mayor Eric Adams and officials announced a major expansion of the nation's largest-outdoor dining program on Friday.

After what the city called a "robust" public outreach campaign, City Hall announced final guidance for the permanent outdoor dining program, Dining Out NYC.

"The nation's largest outdoor dining program is going to become a reality very soon," Chief Public Realm Officer Ya-Ting Liu. "New Yorkers really love outdoor dining."

Rules for restaurants to follow include design requirements, preserving clear sidewalk paths, access to emergency roadway lanes, and easily movable furniture and coverings.

It's part of a larger mission by Adams to "transform what it feels like to be outside in New York."

"Brand new design guidelines and operational guidelines that will bring about really accessible, clean, safe, beautiful setups now that will transform the public landscape throughout the city," said Liu.

The program is being expanded citywide, allowing year-round activity on the sidewalk and in the roadway from April 1 to Nov. 29.

"It's nice sitting and being able to feel the sun and the breeze and see what's going on in the city," one woman said.

"It's quieter, it's not as crowded. So yeah, you get better hang time with your friends," another woman said.

Starting in March, restaurants will be able to apply to participate in Dining Out NYC through the Department of Transportation. If approved, they'll have 30 days to meet the requirements.