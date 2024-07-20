It's humid with highs in the 80s Saturday in the Tri-State Area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Saturday forecast

This weekend won't be perfect, but it's not bad either! Saturday, clouds will dominate, although we'll get some filtered sun at times.

There's a 20% chance of a passing shower in the afternoon into the evening, especially in areas north and west of New York City. It's nothing to cancel plans over as many of us won't get wet at all, and it won't last long if you do.

CBS New York

Humidity levels are up slightly from yesterday, but that's still not bad. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with another spotty shower possible. Temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be the brighter half of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, although we do have to keep in a slim risk of a pop-up shower, mainly along any sea breeze boundaries. They would be brief and spotty, so not a big deal.

CBS New York

Temperatures will be a bit warmer, into the upper 80s (some low 90s for inland New Jersey).

We'll squeeze out one more mainly dry day Monday, although a shower or thunderstorm is possible by late in the day.

Next week

CBS New York

Conditions get unsettled and very humid starting Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. The difference this time will be no excessive heat. Temperatures will be in the 80s through next week.

Have a great weekend!