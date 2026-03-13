Mild weather in New York area this weekend before heavy rain arrives Monday

The New York area is in for a mild weekend before the weather takes a turn to start the work week.

A few spotty rain or snow showers are possible across the region Friday night. At the highest elevations of Sullivan and Ulster counties, several inches of snow may accumulate. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Ulster County through 8 a.m. Saturday.

CBS News New York

Blustery winds should help keep overnight low temperatures from dropping too much, mainly staying in the 30s, but with gusts between 25-35 mph, it will feel more like the 20s.

Weekend forecast

Wind gusts will become stronger as we go into Saturday, gusting between 35-50 mph at times. On the bright side, skies will actually be very bright, and temperatures will be milder, reaching the low 50s for highs.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Sullivan and Ulster counties from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

CBS News New York

Sunday looks to be a mostly cloudy, but dry day, featuring highs in the mid to upper 40s.

First Alert Weather Day on Monday

Conditions then go downhill in a hurry once Monday rolls around. The CBS News New York Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to likely periods of heavy rain, along with strong winds.

CBS News New York

Wind gusts could approach 60 mph, especially at the coast. This may contribute to coastal flooding along Long Island's South Shore.

CBS News New York

Embedded within the heavy rain could be strong thunderstorms, which may lead to rainfall totals over 1 inch in many locations.