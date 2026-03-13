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Mild weather in New York area this weekend before heavy rain arrives Monday

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

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The New York area is in for a mild weekend before the weather takes a turn to start the work week.

A few spotty rain or snow showers are possible across the region Friday night. At the highest elevations of Sullivan and Ulster counties, several inches of snow may accumulate. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Ulster County through 8 a.m. Saturday.

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CBS News New York

Blustery winds should help keep overnight low temperatures from dropping too much, mainly staying in the 30s, but with gusts between 25-35 mph, it will feel more like the 20s.

Weekend forecast

Wind gusts will become stronger as we go into Saturday, gusting between 35-50 mph at times. On the bright side, skies will actually be very bright, and temperatures will be milder, reaching the low 50s for highs.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Sullivan and Ulster counties from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

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CBS News New York

Sunday looks to be a mostly cloudy, but dry day, featuring highs in the mid to upper 40s.

First Alert Weather Day on Monday

Conditions then go downhill in a hurry once Monday rolls around. The CBS News New York Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to likely periods of heavy rain, along with strong winds.

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CBS News New York

Wind gusts could approach 60 mph, especially at the coast. This may contribute to coastal flooding along Long Island's South Shore.

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CBS News New York

Embedded within the heavy rain could be strong thunderstorms, which may lead to rainfall totals over 1 inch in many locations. 

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