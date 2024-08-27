Are you eligible for money or help with bills? Check NYC's "Money In Your Pocket" guide.

NEW YORK -- Are you leaving money on the table? New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to put it in your pocket.

The mayor's office announced the "Money In Your Pocket" campaign Monday, connecting New Yorkers will funds and other resources.

"Today, we are launching our 'Money in Your Pockets' initiative to help New Yorkers find out which benefits they are eligible for and build on the billions of dollars we have helped put into the pockets of hard-working families," Adams said in a statement. "We are building a city that expands opportunity and prosperity to every neighborhood and community because New Yorkers deserve their fair share, and we're going to deliver that to them."

NYC free benefits for housing, food, transit and more

The "Money In Your Pocket" guide links to more than 40 benefits, including tax credits, housing benefits, free health and food resources, services for older adults, transportation and utility credits and others for recreation and the arts.

Among the resources are things like free internet for NYCHA residents, rental assistance programs, child care vouchers, free meals and groceries, discounted MTA fares and Citi Bike fees, plus help with utilities.

The mayor's office says there are more than 70 city, state and federal programs available to make life in the city more affordable.

In addition to Monday's announcement, Adams said the city will send teams into 20 underserved neighborhoods to make sure residents know about the benefits and how to apply.

Click here to see the host of programs and whether you are eligible.