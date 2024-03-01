New law could end shelter stay limits for migrants in New York City

Rally to end shelter stay limits for migrants in New York City

NEW YORK -- Demonstrators rallied Friday in Lower Manhattan to support changing a policy that limits how long migrants can stay at shelters.

The New York City Council is looking into repealing the policy, which limits stays for newly arrived migrants to 30 or 60 days.

Immigration advocates, faith leaders and city leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall on Friday morning.

"In recent months, the Adams administration has forced asylum seekers to leave their shelter placements after 30 days for single adults and 60 days for families with children. That ain't right!" said Council Member Shahana Hanif.

New legislation would prohibit implementing caps on shelter stays for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, including asylum seekers.

"A shelter system in New York City was created to stabilize people, to help them on their journey. This rule does exactly the opposite," said Council Member Alexa Aviles, chair of the Immigration Committee.

It comes after dozens of migrant men were found living in hazardous conditions in Queens and the Bronx this week. The man housing them told CBS New York he was trying to help because they had nowhere else to go.

"You have folks that are living in a furniture story, 70 people, fire hazard. God forbid something happens there. We shouldn't wait until tragedy occurs," said Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala.

City leaders said they want to see accurate numbers and reporting to see if the shelter stay limit is working and where the migrants are going.

We reached out to the city and are waiting for a response.