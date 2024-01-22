New York City Council members, advocates to speak out against asylum seeker shelter evictions

NYC Council to speak out against asylum seeker shelter evictions

NYC Council to speak out against asylum seeker shelter evictions

NYC Council to speak out against asylum seeker shelter evictions

NEW YORK -- New York City Council members will join advocates Monday in solidarity with asylum seekers impacted by the city's shelter eviction policy.

Mayor Eric Adams' current regulations put 30-day and 60-day limits for asylum seekers to stay in shelters.

Critics say the policy evicts thousands of people in the middle of winter, putting them at serious risk on the street.

The mayor has defended the decision, insisting asylum seekers' fears of having nowhere to go are unfounded.

He says new housing options will be offered, adding children will not be uprooted from their schools.

Monday's "speak-out" is at 1 p.m. at Metro Baptist Church.