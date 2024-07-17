Possible meteor passes over NYC and New Jersey. Videos show fireball streak through sky.

NEW YORK -- Did you see that? Several people reported seeing what looked like a meteor streak across the sky Tuesday, along with a boom and shaking.

NASA says initial reports suggest the daylight fireball may have passed over the Statue of Liberty in New York City before moving west into New Jersey.

Videos show daylight fireball in Connecticut & New Jersey



Videos posted on the American Meteor Society website show a flash of light streaking through the sky in Northford, Connecticut and Wayne, New Jersey.

The organization said it received dozens of reports about the fireball around 11:15 a.m. from the Tri-State Area and parts of Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Social media users report sonic boom

Some people on social media reported a loud boom and wondered if there had been an earthquake.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan wrote, "Folks from the Jersey Shore to the West Side of Manhattan reported hearing a sonic boom."

"I personally spoke with NYC Emergency Management and there is nothing on their radar. USGS says no earthquake. Some say maybe a meteor?" he posted on Facebook.

Path may have passed over Statue of Liberty

NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office said initial reports suggest the fireball was first seen over New York City, then traveled east at 38,000 miles per hour and passed over the Statue of Liberty before heading west into New Jersey.

NASA also noted the initial trajectory is based on eyewitness accounts that have not been verified by camera or satellite data.

It said no meteorites were found, and military activity in the area may have caused the shaking.