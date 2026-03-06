Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals his plan for tackling a decades-long NYC issue: scaffolding

For decades, New York City mayors have tried to address the same issue: scaffolding.

In 2023, Mayor Eric Adams tried to penalize building owners for longstanding scaffolding; in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio put money into building repairs; and in 2010, Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to make sidewalk sheds prettier.

Now, it's Mayor Zohran Mamdani's turn to try to figure out how to lessen these eyesores without compromising safety.

Changes to building inspections

With a tin shed being dismantled behind him at The Bronx's Highbridge Gardens Houses Friday, Mamdani announced plans to lessen how much scaffolding is required around NYCHA buildings and other campus-style developments.

"An open walkway, a sunlit street, a fixed façade – these are the small changes that make a meaningful difference in people's lives," the mayor said.

After Barnard student Grace Gold was killed by a falling brick back in 1979, New York City passed a law requiring buildings be inspected every five years. If a hazard is found on the facade, owners must put up scaffolding until it's fixed.

Now, Mamdani is reducing how often buildings need full inspections, from once every five years to every six years for older buildings and every 12 years for newer ones.

City Hall is also proposing a new rule to penalize building owners who keep sheds up for longer than 180 days.

The new rules and enforcement will take effect this summer.

New Yorkers react to plan

Department of Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani insists reducing inspections will not compromise safety.

"They'll still see visual inspections every three years. We'll still be keeping an eye on those buildings," he said. "The building owners still have a responsibility to keep it safe, and DOB inspectors will continue to come out whenever a New Yorker sees something, and our inspectors will respond."

Still, some New Yorkers are nervous about the change.

"Oh no, they need to be inspected as much as possible," one person said.

Others said they'll be happy to see the scaffolding go, but they're still skeptical.

"I'm glad that they're coming down, but guess what? They ain't down yet, so we gotta wait and see," Highbridge resident Joanne Daughtry said.

There are nearly 400 miles of scaffolding across city sidewalks.