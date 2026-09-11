Watch NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's remarks on 9/11 and the "sacred obligation to those who were stolen from us"

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent Friday morning marking 25 years since the deadly terror attacks at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan.

Mamdani was joined by former Mayors Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg, Bill de Blasio as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Vice President JD Vance, among many other dignitaries.

From left - Iris Weinshall, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Michael Bloomberg, Vice President JD Vance, Rudy Giuliani, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, George Pataki, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Bill Hochul, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey attend the ceremony marking 25 years at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2026. Hiroko Masuike - Pool / Getty Images / Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times

Family members of 9/11 victims read the names of those killed.

Six moments of silence marked when the hijackers crashed the planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as well as the moments when the North and South Towers fell.

For the first time, a seventh moment of silence was added to the ceremony, to commemorate those who have died of 9/11-related illnesses.

Prior to the solemn ceremony, Mamdani posted a video message on social media reflecting on 9/11. He made his remarks at a desk with a view of Lower Manhattan in the background.

25 years ago, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people, including 2,753 New Yorkers.



As we remember that terrible day, let us also remember the first responders, office workers and strangers who ran toward danger to help each other. Let us remember the extraordinary compassion,… pic.twitter.com/AO4RFEOZA2 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 11, 2026

"September 11th was a horrific act of terror. A day of immeasurable loss - 2,753 parents and children, husbands and wives, friends and colleagues - 2,753 universes gone in an instant. And in the years since, thousands more have died from illnesses caused by the toxic air they breathed in the months they spent working on the pile, " Mamdani said. "We remember 9/11 as the darkest day in our city's history, but we also remember what so many New Yorkers did in that darkness. We remember the thousands upon thousands of New Yorkers who lined up for hours to donate blood. We remember the people who opened their homes to those who could not get home. We remember the workers who carried their colleagues down hundreds of stairs, then turned around and went back up to find someone else who needed help."

The mayor then turned his remarks to the legacy of 9/11.

"Twenty-five years later, we have a sacred obligation to those who were stolen from us to care for one another as they cared for strangers, to live lives worthy of the sacrifices they made, and to build a city worthy of their courage. A city where we run toward one another. That is how we remember."