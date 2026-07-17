Family of woman who fell down NYC manhole sues Con Edison for wrongful death

The family of a woman who plunged to her death after falling into an open manhole in New York City is suing Con Edison.

Attorneys for Donike Gocaj's family filed the lawsuit Thursday, alleging utility workers failed to properly secure the manhole cover after a project on 52nd Street near Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Gocaj, 56, fell into the 10-foot-deep manhole while stepping out of her car after parking on the street at around 11:19 p.m. on May 18. The medical examiner said she died from severe burns and a serious torso injury.

The lawsuit alleges Gocaj screamed "I'm dying! I'm dying," as she endured "significant, devastating, and horrific scald burns."

Donike Gocaj, 56, parked on 52nd Street near Fifth Avenue on May 18, 2026, and fell into a 10-foot-deep uncovered manhole as she stepped out of her vehicle. CBS News New York

A witness to the incident told CBS New York he could hear Gocaj screaming for help and called 911. Police said the woman was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

City officials said Con Edison had an open work permit at the location, but no work was going on at the time Gocaj fell. Gocaj's daughter-in-law said there were no cones, warning signs, or barriers around the manhole.

A Con Edison spokesperson had said video suggested the manhole cover became dislodged by a multi-axel truck driving over it "approximately 12 minutes" before Gocaj fell.

Donike Gocaj Photo provided

"We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Because the matter is pending litigation, we cannot comment on specific allegations or legal proceedings. Con Edison will review the complaint and respond through the appropriate legal process," the utility said in a statement.

Gocaj, who lived in Westchester County, left behind a son, daughter and two grandchildren.