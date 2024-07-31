NYC man arrested for allegedly vandalizing U.S. Secret Service vehicles

NEW YORK - A New York City man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly vandalizing two U.S. Secret Service vehicles.

The vehicles, which were unmarked, were part of the security detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella Emhoff, who was dining nearby, according to the NYPD.

It happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. near a restaurant on North Moore and Hudson Streets in TriBeCa.

Police say Harry Heymann, 45, vandalized the license plate covers of the trucks. A Secret Service agent was inside one of the vehicles at the time, and held Heymann until NYPD officers arrived.

He's been charged with obstruction of governmental administration and criminal mischief, police said.

"On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both. Secret Service Agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody. At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident," U.S. Secret Service spokesperson James Byrne said.