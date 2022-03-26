Watch CBS News

NYC officials vacating homeless encampments across city, giving residents 24-hour notices

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYC working to vacate 150-plus homeless encampments 00:32

NEW YORK -- City officials have just confirmed that an initiative is underway to vacate and clean up homeless encampments.

We're told the city has identified more than 150 encampments and is giving residents 24-hour notices to clear out.

Officials with body cameras are offering shelter and services to everyone living in the areas.

A task force made up of police, social services, sanitation and parks has visited half of the locations since March 17.

The organization Coalition for the Homeless is criticizing the plan, calling it "tired and cruel."

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 26, 2022 / 6:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.