NYC officials vacating homeless encampments across city, giving residents 24-hour notices

NEW YORK -- City officials have just confirmed that an initiative is underway to vacate and clean up homeless encampments.

We're told the city has identified more than 150 encampments and is giving residents 24-hour notices to clear out.

Officials with body cameras are offering shelter and services to everyone living in the areas.

A task force made up of police, social services, sanitation and parks has visited half of the locations since March 17.

The organization Coalition for the Homeless is criticizing the plan, calling it "tired and cruel."