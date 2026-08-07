Luxury NYC hotel being tested for Legionella bacteria after receiving complaints

The health department is testing a luxury hotel in Chelsea for Legionella bacteria after workers claim it has tested positive multiple times this summer.

The New York Hotel and Gaming Trades Council claims The High Line Hotel tested positive for the bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' disease, several weeks ago and then again on July 23.

"Now that this latest incident has been made public, we hope they will take any and all steps necessary to ensure worker and public safety is met," Council President Rich Maroko said.

The city health department says it tested the building on July 1 and found nothing, but they are now testing it again after receiving another complaint on Thursday.

A spokesman for the health department said:

"Protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. The Health Department received a complaint regarding the maintenance of a cooling tower at this location on August 6 and acted immediately to ensure local laws and regulations are being followed. We've made contact with both hotel management and the union representing workers and all parties are cooperating to ensure the proper steps are being followed to prevent bacteria growth and protect public health. All New Yorkers and hotel guests are able to continue to use the building systems without interruption."

CBS News New York reached out multiple times to MCR, the company which owns the hotel, and they have not yet commented.

This comes after seven people died this summer from a Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side. The disease is caused by Legionella bacteria, which can grow in cooling towers and spread through water vapor or mist in open air.

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law new requirements for buildings to have twice-yearly cooling tower certifications along with stiffer penalties for violations.