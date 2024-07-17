Lightning strike injures at least 3 at Rockland County park

First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity begin to dissipate on Thursday

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A lightning strike injured at least three people in Rockland County Wednesday.

Authorities said lightning hit two trees at High Tor State Park around 5 p.m.

State Police said three people who were near the trees reported feeling the effects of an indirect strike. They were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution. All three were conscious and alert.

This happened as severe thunderstorms moved through the region Wednesday afternoon, taking down trees in parts of Rockland and Westchester counties.

