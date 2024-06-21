New York City faces its hottest day of the year so far

NEW YORK - New York City is under a heat advisory Friday, all the way through the weekend.

The Big Apple is expected to hit 93 degrees Friday, but the humidity is going to make things feel like it's even hotter. The last time New York City hit 93 in Central Park was September of last year, during the last official heat wave New York City experience. While it has been very hot and humid in and around New York City for the past few days, a heat wave only occurs when we have three days in a row of temperatures above 90 degrees, which hasn't happened yet this year in the Big Apple.

Either way, New York City is expected to have its hottest day of the year so far Friday.

And the heat is not expected to let up this weekend. New York City is under its first heat advisory so far this year. A heat advisory is issued when the National Weather Service determines that the heat index is forecast to hit 95-99 for at least two days in a row, or when the heat index expected to hit 100-104. The current heat advisory lasts until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have been warning New Yorkers for days: High temperatures can pose serious health risks like heat stroke. Symptoms include dizziness, headache, rapid heartbeat and confusion. Some 350 New Yorkers die each year due to heat-related or heat-exacerbated illness.

Experts say it's crucial to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity, and remain in air-conditioned environments as much as possible. Stay indoors or in the shade as much as possible during peak heat hours.

Other tips:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can lead to dehydration

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even with the windows down. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, leading to fatal heat stroke

Check in on vulnerable people. Ensure elderly family members, neighbors and people with chronic illnesses are staying cool and hydrated

Remember pets are vulnerable to heat

New York City is experiencing increased demand for electricity as residents use air conditioning. Con Ed is urging residents to conserve energy where possible, and is asking people to avoid running washers, dryers and other high-energy appliances during peak hours. Keep blinds closed, and set thermostats to a higher temperature when you're not at home.

For those who do not have air conditioning, the city has numerous cooling centers, and an interactive map where you can plug in your zip code to see nearby locations.