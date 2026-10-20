Feds conducting multiple law enforcement operations across NYC Tuesday, FBI says

Federal agents and law enforcement partners are engaging in operations across Queens, Staten Island and Brooklyn Tuesday, the FBI said.

Federal law enforcement sources tell CBS News New York the operations are related to alleged healthcare fraud.

Video from one location at Eighth Avenue near 41st Street in Brooklyn shows at least eight people wearing law enforcement apparel.

CBS News New York has reached out to City Hall and other agencies for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.