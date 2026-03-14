NYC half marathon 2026 set for Sunday. See a map of the course, get road closures, and more in our guide.

Thousands of runners are getting ready to run the United Airlines New York City half-marathon Sunday.

Here's everything to know about the race and what street closures will be in effect.

NYC half-marathon forecast

Sunday looks to be a mostly cloudy, but dry day, featuring highs in the mid to upper 40s. Click here for the First Alert Weather forecast.

What time does the NYC half-marathon start and end?

Sunday's half-marathon starts around 7 a.m. with the first wave taking off at 7:20 a.m.

Wave 1: Arrive by 6:10 a.m., start 7:20 a.m.

Wave 2: Arrive by 6:35 a.m., start 7:45 a.m.

Wave 3: Arrive by 6:55 a.m., start 8:05 a.m.

Wave 4: Arrive by 7:20 a.m., start 8:30 a.m.

Runners are required to reach the Brooklyn Bridge by 10:20 a.m., enter the FDR Drive by 11:40 a.m., exit the FDR Drive by 11:45 a.m. and cross the finish line before it closes at 1:30 p.m. -- about four and a half hours after the start time.

NYC half-marathon 2025 route map

The course spans 13.1 miles, starting on Washington Avenue near the Brooklyn Museum before taking runners through Prospect Park and across the East River on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Runners then go along the FDR Drive in Manhattan and through Times Square before finishing in Central Park.

United Airline NYC half marathon map Page of

NYC half-marathon race tracker and results app

Viewers will be able to track runners using the New York Road Runner (NYRR) app during the events as well as live, unofficial results.

The app is free to download on the Apple and Google Play stores. It includes a course map, runner checklist and other race day information.

Simply type in a runner's name to track them.

Street closures for NYC half-marathon

Organizers said the following streets would be closed Sunday.

In Brooklyn:

Eastern Pkwy. (south service road) from Washington Ave. to Franklin Ave. from midnight to 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Pkwy. (north service road) from Underhill Ave. to Bedford Ave. from midnight to 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Pkwy. from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave. from midnight to 11:30 a.m.

Union St. from Classon Ave. to Franklin Ave. from midnight to 12:30 p.m.

President St. from Classon Ave. to Franklin Ave. from midnight to 12:30 p.m.

Carroll St. from Washington Ave. to Franklin Ave. from midnight to 12:30 p.m.

Crown St. from Washington Ave. to Franklin Ave. from midnight to 12:30 p.m.

Montgomery St. from Washington Ave. to Franklin Ave. from midnight to 12:30 p.m.

Sullivan Pl. from Washington Ave. to Franklin Ave. from midnight to 12:30 p.m.

Classon Ave. from Eastern Pkwy. to President St. from midnight to 2 p.m.

Washington Ave. from Eastern Pkwy. to Carroll St. from midnight to 2 p.m.

Empire Blvd. from Flatbush Ave. to Bedford Ave. from 4 to 10:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave. (south side) from Eastern Pkwy. to Ocean Ave./Empire Blvd. from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave. (north side) from Grand Army Plaza to Atlantic Ave. from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Park Ave. (westbound) from Navy St. to Tillary St. from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tillary St. (various segments, both directions) from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Adams St./Brooklyn Bridge Blvd. (northbound) to Brooklyn Bridge from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Jay St. (northbound and southbound) from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Manhattan Bridge/Flatbush Ave. Extension (southbound) from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Pearl St. (southbound) from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

BQE exits 28A, 28B, 29, 29B ramps from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Washington Ave. from Carroll St. to Empire Blvd. from 6 to 10:30 a.m.

Empire Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Flatbush Ave. from 6 to 10:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave. from Empire Blvd. to Grand Army Plaza. from 6 to 10:30 a.m.

FDR Drive closures from 5:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Bridge Exit to Northbound FDR Drive.

Northbound FDR Drive at Exit 2 (Brooklyn Bridge/Manhattan Civic Center).

Northbound FDR Drive at Montgomery St.

Northbound FDR Drive at Houston St.

Northbound FDR Drive at East 20th St./23rd St. (Exit 7).

Northbound FDR Drive at East 34th St. (Exit 8).

Northbound FDR Drive at 42nd St.

Pearl Street ramps and service roads.

In Manhattan

7th Ave. from 42nd St. to 56th St. from 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Central Park West from 59th St. to 72nd St. from 6 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

West 61st–64th St. between Broadway and Central Park West. from 6 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

42nd St. from 1st Ave. to 7th Ave. from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Grand Army Plaza from 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

No parking zones: