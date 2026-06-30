NYC Gridlock Alert for France-Sweden World Cup match in New Jersey. Here's what to know.

Saturday is a Gridlock Alert Day in New York City as France faces Sweden in the FIFA Men's World Cup in New Jersey.

The game starts at 5 p.m., but major impacts will begin as early as 11 a.m.

Traffic is expected to be impacted in Midtown Manhattan as the city initiates shuttle bus corridors and closes streets around Penn Station for fans going to MetLife Stadium, which FIFA calls New York New Jersey Stadium.

NJ Transit service at Penn Station is reserved for ticketholders for several hours before and after the match to accommodate the crowd. Non-ticketholders will need to take an alternate route.

Read More: How to get to World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Here's what to expect and when the changes are slated to take effect:

Penn Station

NJ Transit service

NJ Transit service at Penn Station New York is limited to ticketholders going to the France-Sweden match from 12:29 p.m. to 4:18 p.m. During that window, riders who are not going to the match should take PATH from 33rd Street to Hoboken or Newark Penn Station for trains to other destinations.

Penn Station New York access will be limited again after the match to accommodate trains bringing fans back from the stadium. NJ Transit says other eastbound trains heading to Manhattan will instead terminate at Newark Penn Station or Newark Broad Street from 7:10 p.m. until about 10:14 p.m.

PATH and NJ Transit bus service will remain available for all other riders.

Street closures

Street closures around Penn Station to accommodate fans lining up for trains to Monday's match will begin no later than 11 a.m.

Here are the street closures:

33rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue

32nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

Most streets will reopen soon after each match begins, with 33rd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues reopening three hours after the match concludes, according to the mayor's office.

Shuttle bus corridor

France-Sweden ticketholders will also be taking shuttle buses to the stadium from three pick-up locations in Midtown.

NYC established special shuttle bus corridors to accommodate the buses, meaning additional streets and lanes will be closed to regular traffic from 11 a.m. to up to three hours after the match ends:

42nd Street from First Avenue to 12th Avenue.

Two lanes along Sixth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street.

Two lanes along Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street.

West 40th Street between Eighth Avenue and 11th Avenue.

West 41st Street between Eighth Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Truck deliveries

There will be restrictions on truck deliveries in Midtown from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. between 30th Street and 60th Street.

Smaller delivery vehicles, including cars, vans and bikes, are exempt, the mayor's office said.

"Emergency vehicles, service vehicles and essential delivery providers operating within the zone are also exempt," the announcement said.

Click here to see the full Midtown Transportation Plan.