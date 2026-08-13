NYC's 2026 Global Citizen Festival lineup includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Lainey Wilson and more

The lineup for the 2026 Global Citizen Festival in New York City was announced Thursday.

The concert returns to Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Performers include Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER).

Actor Hugh Jackman will return to host for the 12th straight year. Actress Rachel Brosnahan and "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King are also set to make appearances. More guests are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

Ticket prices range from $89 for general admission to $3,000 for the "Ultimate VIP" experience. They are available through Ticketmaster.

Global Citizen app users can also earn points to enter to win a pair of free tickets or use the app to make a charitable donation in order to secure tickets. Learn more about how to get tickets on the Global Citizen website.

The organization aims to end extreme poverty and encourages concertgoers to take action in their communities.

According to Global Citizen, this year's campaign goals are to help 2 million children access education, support 1.5 million farmers to feed their communities, and bring electricity to 2.5 million homes around the world.

The concert is scheduled to start, rain or shine, at 4 p.m. and go until about 10 p.m. Gates will be open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.