New York City was ill-prepared for Tropical Storm Ophelia. Here's what investigators say went wrong.

NEW YORK -- Poor planning, low staffing and miscommunication plagued New York City's response to Tropical Storm Ophelia in 2023, according to a new report from the city comptroller's office.

Kelly Hayes took a hit rebuilding parts of the basement at her Brooklyn restaurant, Gowanus Gardens.

"This used to sit on the ground, but now it's bolted to the ceiling," said Hayes, pointing to equipment in her basement.

After the storm in Sept. 2023, Hayes was dealing with nearly one foot of water in her basement and thousands of dollars in damages.

Today, she fears her small business will flood every time it rains.

"We watch flood net sensors. We watch the weather map radar," said Hayes.

At the storm's peak, parts of Brooklyn saw more than three inches of rainfall per hour.

"A lack of clear communication"

As a result of the flooding and damage left behind, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander's office launched an investigation into the city's response to extreme storms.

It found:

Two-thirds of the city's catch basin cleaning trucks were out of service when Tropical Storm Ophelia hit.

Broad and high-profile public communications only picked up after flash flooding already started impacting communities.

Only 2.7% of New Yorkers 16 and older received Notify NYC alerts.



"A lack of clear communications and preparedness made the city's response to the storm worse," said Lander.

The report's recommendations

Lander's office made several recommendations, including:

Expanding the city's emergency communications beyond the limited number of New Yorkers who currently receive Notify NYC alerts.

MTA, DOT and DEP should dramatically expand subway flood protection improvements.

DEP should improve storm water infrastructure assessments to maintain a state of good repair.



"If there's a better response, I would welcome it wholeheartedly," Hayes said.