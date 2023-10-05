New York City Comptroller Brad Lander launching investigation into Ophelia flood response

NEW YORK -- New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is launching an investigation into the city's response to last week's heavy rainfall that flooded streets and subways.

Parts of the city were slammed with more than 7 inches of rain in 24 hours.

During the worst of the flooding, almost half of the subway lines were either suspended or delayed. Metro-North service to Grand Central was also impacted, because the system's electrified third rail network was submerged.

The storm impacted major roadways, too. At one point, parts of the FDR Drive, Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and Belt Parkway were closed because of flash flooding.

Lander said his investigation will focus on how the city is implementing storm protocols that were put in place after Hurricane Ida.

