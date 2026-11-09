NYC Ferry vessels to become floating classrooms, bring marine science to thousands of students

NYC Ferry's horn will soon become a new school bell, turning ferries into floating classrooms.

A new partnership between the Billion Oyster Project and NYC Ferry is using New York Harbor as a hands-on learning environment for students across the city. Starting this school year, the harbor will give thousands of students an opportunity to explore marine science up close and personal.

The 90-minute educational trips will take place during off-peak ferry travel hours on school days throughout the academic year. The goal is to bring approximately 10,000 students aboard each year to learn about marine ecology, oyster restoration and climate resilience.

"There's a lot of people that are relying on NYC Ferry every single day, but during those off-peak hours, we have a little bit more capacity and this is a great opportunity to use it," said James Wong, executive director of NYC Ferry.

For some students, that exposure could help shape their future.

"Thousands of students will have the opportunity to see New York in a whole new way," said Pete Malinowski, president and CEO of the Billion Oyster Project.

Sara Soto, a senior at Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, said she hopes to become a marine biologist.

"It's definitely like an experience that opens like your eye, and like your imagination, and how you perceive the city," Soto said.

For fellow senior Jocsan Rojas, an early introduction to the Billion Oyster Project sparked an interest. The Sunset Park, Brooklyn, native is now studying vessel operations.

"It's important to let people know about the opportunities they have. I know a lot of people from Sunset and my background don't know and like they're shocked when they hear you take a boat to school every day," Rojas said.

Michael Hojnacki, principal of New York Harbor School, said introducing students to careers on the water can open doors to careers they may not have previously considered.

"Maritime careers are a big industry. It's booming right now, from being ship captains, deck hands to building ships, building submarines, welding underwater," Hojnacki said.

Brooklyn City Council Member Lincoln Restler said the Harbor School's model proved the interest is there.

"This is really going to capture the imagination of young people all across the city," he said.

Educators interested in bringing their students aboard can contact the Billion Oyster Project, which is leading the educational programming.

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