Electric air taxi offers NYC a glimpse of the future of travel

The future of air travel touched down in New York City on Friday.

An all-electric air taxi was on display for the public to check out at Pier 76.

Vertical Aerospace's Valo electric air taxi on display in New York City on Jan. 23, 2025. CBS News New York

The aircraft will take travelers from Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport in seven minutes, according to Vertical Aerospace.

"That's the best thing I've ever heard," Manhattan resident Alexandra Ellerstein said. "I have had some treks to JFK."

Some Bronx High School of Science students saw up close what the future looks like. The air taxi has four seats, an intercom to the pilot, and a display screen showing the aircraft's speed, height and distance from destination.

According to Vertical Aerospace, the air taxi takes off vertically and can fly 100 miles, and since it's electric, it's virtually silent.

So how much will it cost? Vertical Aerospace said it will cost you about $300 to get to JFK.

"The market's for everyone. We're aiming to build this as-cost effective as possible," said Eddie Moulton, senior systems tech for Vertical Aerospace.

The air taxi won't be available to the public until 2028, but it's already inspiring curiosity and showing what's possible.

"One of the biggest complaints people have is just how congested the city constantly is. So I think to see the concept of a flying car come to life in Manhattan and kind of like alleviate some of that difficulty just getting around the city is awesome," Ellerstein said. "As a New Yorker, it's something I'm very excited about."

In a city built on shortcuts, this could be the next one.