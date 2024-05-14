The "Portal" art installation connecting New York City to Dublin, Ireland has been shut down. Here's why.

"Bad behavior" forces pause of NYC Portal linking New York to Dublin, Ireland

"Bad behavior" forces pause of NYC Portal linking New York to Dublin, Ireland

"Bad behavior" forces pause of NYC Portal linking New York to Dublin, Ireland

NEW YORK -- "The Portal" art installation in New York City has been temporarily shut down.

The sculpture, located at a plaza next to the Flatiron Building, allows New Yorkers to connect with people in Dublin, Ireland in real time through a livestream video feed. It was unveiled on May 8 and attracted tens of thousands of visitors in its first week.

Why is "The Portal" shut down in New York City?

A spokesperson for the Flatiron NoMad Partnership said in a statement, "Instances of inappropriate behavior have come from a very small minority of Portal visitors and have been amplified on social media."

The spokesperson said the bad behavior has occurred despite the installation having 24/7 on-site security and barriers in place since its launch.

As a result, the Portal was turned off at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

How long will "The Portal" be closed in NYC?

According to the partnership, teams in both New York City and Dublin are trying to come up with additional solutions to prevent inappropriate behavior from appearing on the livestream, and the Portal is expected to be back on by the end of the week.

In a statement, the partnership said in part, "The overwhelming majority of visitors to the Portal have behaved appropriately and experienced the sense of joy and connectedness that this work of public art invites people to have."

"The Portal" will remain at Flatiron Plaza through fall 2024.

The installation in New York City is the third in the "Portals" series. The first two were launched in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius and the Polish city of Lublin in May 2021.