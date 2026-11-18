Nearly three months into the school year, hundreds of New York City students are still without school bus service.

That's according to education officials, who faced tough questions at a City Council hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Students with disabilities and their families are bearing the brunt of the problem. Councilmembers questioned Department of Education officials about school bus transportation, just like they did in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

Nobody wants to keep doing this, but everybody knows they will until the situation improves.

"The idea here is to get to no late buses," said Kevin Moran, the DOE's deputy chancellor of operations.

Late buses are just one of the issues, according to the DOE's testimony. This school year began with roughly 2,000 students without a bus at all.

Though there are often hiccups at the start of the school year, the problem is there are still some now, the week before Thanksgiving.

"How many eligible students remain without bus service today?" Councilman Eric Dinowitz asked.

"There are 467 students total, as it relates to the 150,000 that we serve," Moran replied.

"That don't have bus routes?" Dinowitz followed up.

"Right," Moran responded.

The vast majority of the 467 being victimized by the system are the ones who most desperately need it to work: students with disabilities.

CBS News New York covered a horrifying example in October, when a city investigation found that six nonverbal students with autism in Brooklyn were missing late last year when a bus driver had gotten lost. By the time the students got to school after 1 p.m., several had soiled themselves.

It's a state that Edward Straka said he has seen his nonverbal 9-year-old son in, after long bus rides home.

"He has soiled himself a couple of times," Straka said. "Imagine your child comes home from school and the first thing you need to do is immediately put your child's clothes in the washing machine and immediately get him into the bathtub before he can start his routine, and it's quite emotional."

When the bus service doesn't work, transportation often falls on parents, and it often comes at the expense of their own work.

"My daughter, who is 7. First, I quit my job to make this full-time. She has special needs," a parent said. "When you have a child with needs, you just feel so responsible to provide the best that you can offer."