NYC Council investigating member accused of biting police officer during Brooklyn protest

NEW YORK — The New York City Council has launched an ethics investigation into a councilwoman accused of biting a police officer during a protest in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Council Member Susan Zhuang previously pleaded not guilty to felony assault for allegedly biting a deputy police chief on July 17.

The incident happened at a heated rally against a planned homeless shelter in Bensonhurst.

According to both the NYPD and Zhuang, during a clash between protesters and police, an 80-year-old protester laid down on the ground under a metal barricade. Zhuang said she was trying to protect the woman when she alleges officers handcuffed her, pulled her hair and grabbed her neck.

The NYPD says officers were trying to stop protesters from pushing barricades when Zhuang allegedly bit the deputy police chief on the arm. The department released photos of the apparent bite mark on the officer's arm.

The City Council released the following statement Wednesday:

"The Committee opened the matter regarding Council Member Zhuang and has held it in suspension pending the resolution of the ongoing prosecution by the Brooklyn District Attorney, as it has in the past when a Council member was facing pending criminal charges. The committee will respect that process. The confidentiality rules that apply to the proceedings of the committee prevent further comment."

At the time of the incident, PBA President Patrick Hendry said in part, "There is never any excuse or justification for assaulting a police officer. There should be no double standard in this case. After a full and fair investigation, Councilmember Zhuang and anyone else involved must face full accountability for their conduct."