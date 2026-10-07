NYC Council considering new pedicab laws to reduce price gouging

The New York City Council will be holding a hearing Wednesday to discuss possible changes to the city's pedicab laws, aimed at reducing price gouging.

The three-wheeled vehicles are a familiar sight in Central Park and other busy locations around the city. But city officials said some passengers may not always know how much they're paying until the ride is over.

New proposals to change the industry include having pedicabs to use meters to calculate the price instead of timers and having the city set a fixed per-minute price.

The push comes after a City Council investigation found some pedicab operators were working without required licenses and others with covered or obstructed rate signs.

There appears to be agreement among some in the industry that changes are needed.

The New York Pedicab Alliance has also been pushing for fair, capped rates. They said drivers who follow the rules can suffer when passengers associate the entire industry with those who won't.

Longtime drivers say bad actors make it harder for legitimate drivers because customers approach pedicabs wary of getting ripped off.

The Times Square Alliance said some drivers are being exploited by fleet owners. They want the Taxi and Limousine Commission to take over the regulation of pedicabs.

The City Council hearing is set for 10 a.m.