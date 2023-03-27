Curbside composting returns for Queens residents

NEW YORK -- Curbside composting returns Monday for Queens residents.

The pilot program began last October but went on pause during the winter. Within three months, the city said it collected nearly 11 million pounds of waste.

The program will be expanded to other boroughs by the end of the year, and residents will no longer be required to sign up. Food scraps and yard waste can be placed in a bin outside, where they will be collected.

Additional compost bins will also be placed around the city.