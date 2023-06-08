Watch CBS News
New York City Council passes Zero Waste Act making composting mandatory

NEW YORK -- Composting in New York City will soon be mandatory.

The City Council passed the Zero Waste Act on Thursday.

It will require New Yorkers to separate food scraps from other trash.

The bill creates a residential curbside collection program for composting, similar to what we do with recycling.

That will be phased in over time by boroughs starting this fall and is set to be complete by October 2024.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 7:22 PM

