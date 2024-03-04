New York City's iconic Central Park boathouse reopens

NEW YORK -- New York City's iconic Loeb Boathouse reopened Monday in Central Park.

The legendary bar, restaurant and wedding venue first opened in 1954 and became the backdrop for countless love stories.

The boathouse shut down in 2022 because of what then-operator, Dean Poll, described as "rising labor and costs of goods."

The closure sent couples into a panic, as they scrambled to get their money back and make other arrangements.

"I'm smiling just to keep from crying," one bride-to-be told CBS New York at the time. "The park is so integral to who we are and how we interact with the city, and it was really important for us to be able to kind of incorporate it and have it be a part of our story."

The boathouse temporarily reopened last summer following extensive renovations.

It is now being run by Legends, the company that oversees catering options at Yankee Stadium.

The menu features traditional continental items, like oysters Rockefeller, stuffed mushrooms and prime rib with Yorkshire Pudding.