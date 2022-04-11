Advocates call for better bus services for students of all ages in New York City
NEW YORK - Elected officials and transit advocates are gathering outside City Hall Monday to call on Mayor Eric Adams to improve bus services for students.
They want the mayor to fully fund the Department of Transportation's NYC Streets Plan, and expand the "Fair Fares" program to include college students.
They also want permanent OMNY fare capping on buses.
