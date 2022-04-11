Watch CBS News

Advocates call for better bus services for students of all ages in New York City

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Advocates call for better student bus service 00:21

NEW YORK - Elected officials and transit advocates are gathering outside City Hall Monday to call on Mayor Eric Adams to improve bus services for students. 

They want the mayor to fully fund the Department of Transportation's NYC Streets Plan, and expand the "Fair Fares" program to include college students. 

They also want permanent OMNY fare capping on buses. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 11, 2022 / 11:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.