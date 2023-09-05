Back-to-school week: NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks on what parents and students can expect

NEW YORK -- New York City students head back to school Thursday.

A threat of a school bus strike is on hold, for now, but the Department of Education faces other unique challenges this academic year.

Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke with us about what parents and students can expect.

He covered everything from the asylum seeker crisis to new safety measures. We also asked about what he wants parents to know on day one.

"First of all, I want them to be sure that their kids are going to be safe. That's number one. And then number two, that they're going to read, and that's going to connect to success in math and all their other subjects areas. That's what I'm really excited about," he said. "I want parents to continue to just read with your kids. If you don't do anything else, just read. Read interesting articles, read interesting books, spend 15 to 20 minutes a day just reading, having your child read to you as well. Reading, reading, reading is our message."

Watch his full interview above for more information.