School bus driver strike in New York City would leave parents of special needs students scrambling for transportation

NEW YORK -- A potential school bus driver strike in New York City is putting a wrinkle into many families' back to school plans.

Parents of special needs children are preparing for the worst.

The New York City Department of Education says 80,000 students get to and from school via a school bus. About 25,000 have special needs.

If bus companies and representatives for the transit union don't reach an agreement before the first day of school next week, those students and their families will be left to scramble to find alternative transportation.

"How. How? The question is how?" said Gisselle Ramirez, a single mother of two.

Ramirez's children, 5 and 6, have autism. They're nonverbal and cannot take public transportation. They also attend schools on opposite ends of the Bronx.

"Remember this is just one thing. We do a lot. There's always a form to fill out. There's always a doctors appointment you have to take them," said Ramirez.

The Department of Education said it will provide MetroCards, prepaid rideshares and reimbursement plans if a strike happens.

Ramirez said receipts she submitted to the Office of Peer Transport in the past went unreimbursed. CBS New York reached out to the office for a comment, but we have not heard back.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do to get to work," said Ramirez, who works in Lower Manhattan.

Doris Attah, a health care worker, has an 18-year-old daughter with autism. No bus means mass transit. Attah plans to take her daughter to ride the subway before the first day of school to make sure she's familiar with it, just in case.

"She's not ready. She's not used to so many people in the morning," said Attah.

It's about a 30 minute ride for Attah and her daughter to get to school, which is common for special needs students. It's not about convenience, it's about availability.

"I'm angry. I'm not gonna blame the school. The school is excellent. I'm not gonna blame the driver," said Attah. "With this MetroCard business, I don't approve of it. I don't. It's not gonna help my child. It's not gonna help nobody."

Ramirez and Attah were adamant they're not taking issue with bus drivers wanting better wages and working conditions.

Schools Chancellor David Banks said Friday he's hopeful a strike can be avoided.

"Any time you have a strike, it will be a challenge," said Banks, "and it will be a major, major inconvenience for all of our kids and their families."