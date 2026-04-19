NYC medical students help children with autism move, connect through free ballet course

Three medical students at New York City's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai are redefining and expanding the art of ballet through a free course for children with autism.

The class is captivating young minds and helping them move and connect.

The three students cofounded the 12-week program, raised funds and secured a studio.

The class is geared towards children ages 7-12 with autism. CBS News New York

It rolled out last year in partnership with the Seaver Autism Center at Mount Sinai as part of a program called Approach To Dance Autism Through Personalized Teaching, or ADAPT. The class is geared towards children ages 7-12 with autism.

"It's a form of physical therapy," said Sheena Ranade, associate professor of pediatric orthopedic surgery. "It enables kids to work on their mobility, which is a major issue in this patient population."

Experts say the class goes beyond mobility; it helps build meaningful connections.

"It gives me confidence," student Kylie Reid said.

The studio has become a safe space for the students, which can hard to come by.

"There are not many spaces that are made for children with special needs and like a formal dance training," mom Shaneeka Reid said.

Parents say the class has helped their children find confidence and make friends. CBS News New York

Twelve-year-old Isabella Richardson is in her second year taking the course.

"Ballet makes me so happy," she said. "I like to learn new dance moves, like plié, especially plié."

Mom Adalia Richardson said she saw improvements after just a few classes.

"I feel like she's become more confident. Her coordination has improved," she said. "She's done amazing and made so many friends."