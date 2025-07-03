Hundreds of abandoned boats clog NYC waterways, fueling environmental concerns

New York City estimates up to 500 abandoned boats litter its waterways, with a concentration in Flushing Bay.

But now, the tide may be turning with the arrival of a branch of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation devoted to the cause.

Abandoned boats create dangerous conditions

At the College Point Yacht Club, sailors are readying their boats for summer waters, but they say the aquatic obstacles are hard to prepare for.

"An inexperienced boater just doesn't know what it takes to keep a vessel in the water," Juliano's Marine Services founder Marco Juliano said. "It just looks dirty. It looks like someone doesn't care."

"If the propeller gets tangled up in it, that can be many thousands of dollars to repair," captain Steve Eftimiades said.

According to Kathryn Cervino with the Coastal Preservation Network, the hazards are not only navigational but also environmental—marine animals can ingest microplastics and hydraulic fluids from decaying boats.

"A boat shouldn't just be left just off the coastline to sit there for years and years, but unfortunately, that's what's been happening in our community and many others for decades," she said.

Experts say cost is a driving factor—proper disposal of a boat can cost thousands. Some sailors insist there's no excuse for abandoning a vessel.

"They should track down the owner of the boat," Eftimiades said. "It's got a VIN number."

NYC Parks Department says its efforts are paying off

Nate Grove with NYC Parks says the new Office of Marine Debris Disposal and Vessel Surrendering has removed over 90 derelict abandoned boats in its first year. He expects a new boat turn-in program to begin rolling out by the end of 2025.

"It's the first time ever in New York City or State where people can, no harm no foul, show proof of ownership, and we can help them relieve themself of that vessel," he said.

Elected officials are taking an interest in the efforts, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose district includes waterways in the Bronx and Queens.

"Community members have long asked for our support in clearing abandoned vessels from our waterways. They are not just eyesores for our waterfront communities; they pollute our rivers, harm our local marine life, and create safety hazards for other vessels," she said in a statement to CBS News New York. "That is why I requested $1,246,000 in Community Project Funding from the House Appropriations Committee to support NYC Parks in clearing these derelict vessels from Westchester Creek and Flushing Bay. This investment would show how different levels of government can work together to tackle environmental and quality of life issues."

