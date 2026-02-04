2-year-old boy clinging to life at NYC hospital after father allegedly beat him

A mother is praying for a miracle as her toddler fights for his life in a Manhattan hospital.

The boy's father has been arrested for attempted murder.

2-year-old on a ventilator at hospital

Police say 2-year-old Maliek had been living with his father, 30-year-old Dayvon Morrison, at a Long Island City homeless shelter.

According to police sources, on Monday, Morrison hid Maliek in the undercarriage of a stroller and brought him to a relative's home in Manhattan. There, the criminal complaint alleges "witnesses noticed the victim's condition and called the police."

The criminal complaint says Morrison told police he saw his son was injured when he woke up Saturday. Prosecutors allege Morrison told officers he must have hit Maliek but doesn't remember because he was intoxicated.

Maliek suffered brain damage and a fractured pelvis and is now on a ventilator at Weill Cornell Hospital.

Morrison was arrested and is being held without bail on attempted murder and assault charges.

Mom says she was fighting for custody

A prayer vigil was held outside the hospital Wednesday.

Maliek's mother, Cyndy Williams, said she had been fighting for custody of Maliek.

"It's too late. It's too late. Y'all saw the signs. My son cried every time he had to go with that man," she said. "I warned [the Administration for Children's Services], the courts, NYPD, everybody. I warned everybody. But now y'all can hear me? Now y'all can hear me?"

"Why do we again and again and again and again have to wait for such a tragedy to shine a light on domestic violence when it's happening every day?" domestic violence advocate Stephanie McGraw said.

In a statement, a spokesman for ACS said, "The safety and well-being of New York City children is our top priority. We are investigating this horrific abuse with the NYPD, and we are hoping the child will make a full recovery."