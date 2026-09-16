NYC's new game of "Thrones": 17 new modular public bathrooms being installed citywide

Seventeen new public bathrooms are being installed across New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday.

Throne Labs has been chosen to fulfill the $4 million, year-long modular public bathroom pilot program.

The free, ADA-accessible bathrooms will be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. In addition to a sink and a toilet, each bathroom is climate controlled and has a baby changing station.

"Too many New Yorkers know what it's like to have nowhere to go while they're on the go," Mamdani said. "This pilot is about making sure New Yorkers can count on a clean, safe, accessible bathroom when they need one. We are going to learn from this pilot and build a public bathroom network that meets the needs of New Yorkers in every borough."

Installation begins this week.

Throne/Megan Bayley

The city says the selected locations include:

Bronx: Yankee Stadium, Admiral Farragut Playground, Mapes Park and Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square

Yankee Stadium, Admiral Farragut Playground, Mapes Park and Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square Brooklyn: Columbus Park, Milestone Park, Fulton Street and Truxton Street and Avenue C Plaza

Columbus Park, Milestone Park, Fulton Street and Truxton Street and Avenue C Plaza Queens: Astoria Boulevard South and 31st Street, Northern Boulevard and 31st Street, Northern Boulevard and 54th Street, and 34th Avenue and 64th Street

Astoria Boulevard South and 31st Street, Northern Boulevard and 31st Street, Northern Boulevard and 54th Street, and 34th Avenue and 64th Street Manhattan: Cooper Square, Malcolm X Plaza, Delancey Street and Suffolk Street and Plaza Alianza Dominicana

Cooper Square, Malcolm X Plaza, Delancey Street and Suffolk Street and Plaza Alianza Dominicana Staten Island: North Shore Esplanade

The city says the modular bathrooms are self-contained and can be relocated. They don't require water, power or sewer connections.

Throne/Megan Bayley

To access the bathrooms, people will need to use either a text message, QR code, tap card distributed by community partners, or an app, according to city officials. Entry is touchless, and the units are solar powered.

The arrival of the new bathrooms comes after the New York City Council passed a bill in 2025 setting a goal of creating 1,000 new bathrooms in a decade.

"My gut has always caused me issues, and I try not to leave my house without knowing exactly where the nearest restroom is going to be," said Fletcher Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Throne Labs. "That constant worry follows me everywhere. We started Throne to solve exactly this problem, and we're proud to bring Throne's restroom solution to all five boroughs of New York City. This launch is personal to me, and I hope it makes daily life a little easier for everyone who calls this city home."

City officials hailed the pilot program.

"Public restrooms improve the quality of life for everyone, especially our older adults, parents with young children, delivery workers, people with disabilities and so many more," DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said. "We are proud to have partnered with NYCEDC and Parks to help site these public bathroom locations in high-traffic areas across the five boroughs."

"This modular restroom pilot ensures that more New Yorkers can easily access free public restrooms where they're needed most across the five boroughs," NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said.