Millions of N.Y. homeowners will get a check in the mail or tax credit. Here's how to check on yours.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says millions of New York homeowners are set to receive $2 billion in property tax relief.

It's coming through the state's school tax relief program, known as STAR.

Some 2.78 million homeowners will share $2.1 billion in tax relief. That includes 474,000 homeowners in New York City and 572,000 on Long Island.

How to check STAR eligibility

"For many homeowners, it'll be an extra $350-600 in their pockets," Hochul said. "But for seniors, the benefit is even bigger. Many are on fixed income. They're not bringing in income every single paycheck anymore. And so, eligible seniors will receive between $700-1,500 in relief.

"As STAR checks begin reaching eligible New Yorkers, this assistance will help families keep more of their hard earned money and better manage everyday expenses," State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. "I encourage all eligible homeowners to enroll in the STAR Credit Direct Deposit Program to receive this important benefit quickly and securely."

"This $2 billion in tax relief is vital to our families and our seniors. As New Yorkers see the high cost of gas and rising prices, the STAR program will put money back into their pockets," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

Eligibility requirements include home ownership, primary residency, as well as age and income. Married couples can only receive a single STAR benefit, although that changes if they are separated.

For more information on eligibility, click here.

How to check the status of your check

Hochul said most people will see the benefit in their tax bill, while others will start getting checks in the mail.

STAR recipients can click here to track their delivery, or sign up for direct deposit.

State officials are hosting a series of seminars about the STAR program throughout New York state this July. Click here to find out when one is happening near you.