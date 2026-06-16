3 million New York residents to receive $2 billion in tax relief checks. Here's when Gov. Hochul says they'll arrive.

There is good news for hard-pressed New York state residents -- 3 million will be receiving tax relief checks in the next few months.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that checks will go to homeowners and those who own co-ops and condos to help offset school taxes.

$2 billion in relief on the way

There's no question that everything seems to cost more, making it hard for many to make ends meet. With soaring prices at the gas pump and the grocery checkout counter, the governor says the extra cash will mean a lot, especially for seniors who are on fixed incomes.

"I need to make sure that we're doing everything we can at the state level to put money back in your pockets," Hochul said.

Hochul said that over the next few months an eye-popping $2 billion in tax relief checks under New York's school tax relief program, STAR, will be going to property owners from one end of the state to the other.

Here's how much residents will get

Most homeowners with incomes below $500,000 will get between $350 and $600. Seniors with incomes below $110,000 will get between $700 and $1,500.

That represents 572,000 families on Long Island, 474,000 in New York City, and 397,000 in the mid-Hudson Valley area.

"And with that money, you can maybe fill up your gas tank, hopefully, more than once, and make a couple of car payments and get some groceries and buy some school clothes," Hochul said.

The checks are time to go out when school taxes are due. New York City residents can expect to see the funds in their mailboxes or direct deposit accounts late this month. Checks will reach residents of other parts of the state throughout the summer and fall.

The politics of it all

It's a political boon for the governor and members of the Legislature who are up for reelection this year. Hochul couldn't resist taking a shot at President Trump, who she blames for the affordability crisis.

"There's chaos, there's corruption. You have a president who's using taxpayer money, not to give you relief but to build a ballroom and arches and UFC fights on the White House lawn, and paying off rioters who attacked police officers, and it's just unrelenting," Hochul said.

"It means the world"

New Yorkers were quick to applaud the governor.

"Inflation is hurting us all. Food is more money, the gas is more expensive, energy is more expensive, everything is more expensive," said Anite Coleman of Canarsie, Brooklyn.

"Well, with all the stresses on incomes and what Washington is doing, it means the world," said Barry Kaufmann, of the New York State Alliance of Retired Americans. "It's a huge benefit that New York state offers.

Martine Ortiz said she just learned about the rebate program by word of mouth, after she bought her apartment in Co-Op City.

"It's so important for seniors to learn more about the STAR program, especially if you're an owner in a co-op building, and we have a lot of cooperatives in New York City," Ortiz said.