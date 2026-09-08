N.Y. synagogue safety plan for Rosh Hashanah includes record funding

Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a safety plan for New York synagogues that includes a record amount of funding.

It comes as New York City, home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, sees a rise in antisemitism.

Hochul says New York state police will provide extra support this year.

"Our troopers will maintain high visibility, a presence in the Jewish communities across the state, and will conduct regular checks of synagogues," State Police Supt. Steven James said.

In August, a man violently stormed into a Central Synagogue service and allegedly attacked two people. He is facing felony hate crime charges.

"Hate crimes are on the rise, and more than half of those crimes are targeted against Jewish New Yorkers," Hochul said. "That's why I'm proud today to announce $70 million in grant funding."

Hochul says the money is being distributed among 290 organizations that are vulnerable to hate crimes. It's more than triple the amount she set aside five years ago.

The money will go to security measures like lighting, locks, panic buttons, fencing and cybersecurity. There's also demand for surveillance cameras after the governor says security footage from a Brooklyn yeshiva was able to help police find the person who sprayed swastikas on its building in November 2025.

Sot Sydney altfield, CEO, teach coalition

"Guards are the most expensive, and guards are the ones that make everyone feel safe," said Sydney Altfield, with the nonprofit Teach Coalition.

The organization helped a record number of organizations, including Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on East 85th Street in Manhattan, apply for the maximum $250,000 in funding.

"Teach Coalition did a survey after October 7th. The average cost of security a year is over $400,000 for an institution. That ranges from the cameras, the guards, everything," Altfield said. "It's increased over 125%, which we have to keep up with."

Now, anyone entering Kehilath Jeshurun needs to be screened by security and provide identification.

"We're being vigilant. We're being careful," senior Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz calls it an antisemitism tax, the cost of keeping synagogues safe. Still, he says he's spreading a message of hope this year.

"There's always an opportunity for hope," he said. "We need to look forward to next year and say it's going to be a lot better than this year."

New York City's police commissioner will hold a briefing with Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday to discuss NYPD safety plans for the high holidays.